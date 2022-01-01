Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Yakima

Go
Yakima restaurants
Toast

Yakima restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Mangoz Grill image

 

Mangoz Grill

901 west yakima ave, yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$16.00
THIN STRIPS OF PAN SEARED CHICKEN, SLIVERED ONION, RED BELL AND JALAPEÑO PEPPERS FLAVORED WITH SPICE. WRAPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEDDAR, CABO RICE AND CREMA
More about Mangoz Grill
Consumer pic

 

Old Town Station Restaurant

2530 Main St, Union Gap

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chicken strips, fresh shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & homemade ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.25
Crispy chicken strips, coated in buffalo sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese & blue cheese dressing
More about Old Town Station Restaurant
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima image

 

Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

121 N Fair Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$16.00
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap$16.00
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing
More about Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima

Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima

Tortas

Chips And Salsa

Cake

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Prawns

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Yakima to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston