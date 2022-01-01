Chicken wraps in Yakima
Yakima restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$16.00
THIN STRIPS OF PAN SEARED CHICKEN, SLIVERED ONION, RED BELL AND JALAPEÑO PEPPERS FLAVORED WITH SPICE. WRAPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEDDAR, CABO RICE AND CREMA
Old Town Station Restaurant
2530 Main St, Union Gap
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Chicken strips, fresh shredded lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & homemade ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.25
Crispy chicken strips, coated in buffalo sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese & blue cheese dressing
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
121 N Fair Ave, Yakima
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Crispy chicken strips,cheddar cheese,red onion, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard dressing
|Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Sliced chicken breast, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Chicken taco meat with corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and southwest dressing