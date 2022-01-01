Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Chips And Salsa
Yakima restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$4.99
More about Mangoz Grill
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Eats & Elixirs
910 Summitview Ave, Yakima
Avg 4.4
(34 reviews)
Chips & Thai Salsa
$4.00
Our favorite chips served with a side of Thai style salsa with your choice of Mild or Hot!
More about Eats & Elixirs
