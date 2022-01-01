Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chopped chicken salad in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Chopped Chicken Salad
Yakima restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
No reviews yet
CHOP CHICKEN SALAD W/ CASHEWS
$16.00
More about Mangoz Grill
Lai Thai Cafe - 3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130
3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130, Yakima
No reviews yet
Half Chopped Chicken Salad
$6.00
Full Chopped Thai Chicken Salad
$10.50
More about Lai Thai Cafe - 3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130
