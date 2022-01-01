Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve curry

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Shrimp$26.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Crafted

22 North 1st St, Yakima

Avg 5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Sturgeon Curry$28.00
Green Curry, Green Bean, Asparagus, Snap Pea, Green Onion GF
More about Crafted

