Fish tacos in Yakima

Go
Yakima restaurants
Toast

Yakima restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Fish Tacos$16.00
2 Fish Tacos$11.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Bob's Burgers & Brew - Yakima

121 N Fair Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Yakima

