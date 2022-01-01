Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Fish Tacos
Yakima restaurants that serve fish tacos
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
Avg 4
(65 reviews)
Dinner Fish Tacos
$16.00
2 Fish Tacos
$11.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Bob's Burgers & Brew - Yakima
121 N Fair Ave, Yakima
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$13.00
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - Yakima
