Flautas in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Flautas
Yakima restaurants that serve flautas
Los Hernandez Tamales
6411 West Nob Hill Blvd,, Yakima
No reviews yet
Flauta Plate
$13.50
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
Tacos El Rey - Yakima
1218 S 6th St, Yakima
Avg 4
(62 reviews)
FLAUTAS
$11.09
4 Crunchy corn fried rolled taquitos filled with the meat of your choice and it comes with rice and beans.
More about Tacos El Rey - Yakima
