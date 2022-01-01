Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled steaks in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Grilled Steaks
Yakima restaurants that serve grilled steaks
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
No reviews yet
Steak striploin & poblano mash w/ grilled asparagus
$28.00
More about Mangoz Grill
Crafted
22 North 1st St, Yakima
Avg 5
(3758 reviews)
Grilled New York Steak*
$31.00
Charred Green Onion Salsa, Hot Mustard, Black Garlic Honeycomb, Df
More about Crafted
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Quesadillas
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Crispy Chicken
Prime Ribs
Patty Melts
Fish And Chips
Pancakes
Chicken Wraps
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston