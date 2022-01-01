Grilled steaks in Yakima

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mangoz Grill image

 

Mangoz Grill

901 west yakima ave, yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak striploin & poblano mash w/ grilled asparagus$28.00
More about Mangoz Grill
Crafted image

 

Crafted

22 North 1st St, Yakima

Avg 5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled New York Steak*$31.00
Charred Green Onion Salsa, Hot Mustard, Black Garlic Honeycomb, Df
More about Crafted

