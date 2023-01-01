Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Milkshakes in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Milkshakes
Yakima restaurants that serve milkshakes
Crave Coffee
412 S 48th Ave, Yakima
No reviews yet
Milkshake
$5.35
More about Crave Coffee
Old Town Station Restaurant - 2530 Main St
2530 Main St, Union Gap
No reviews yet
Milkshakes
$5.00
Soft serve vanilla ice cream blended with your choice
More about Old Town Station Restaurant - 2530 Main St
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Chicken Tenders
Cobb Salad
Cake
Sundaes
Prime Ribs
Cashew Chicken
Prawns
Chopped Salad
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(254 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1026 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston