Pancakes in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve pancakes

SALADS • GRILL

AppleTree Restaurant

8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima

Avg 4.2 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Pancakes$5.00
Pancakes$8.00
More about AppleTree Restaurant
Old Town Station Restaurant

2530 Main St, Union Gap

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancake Combo
Fresh cooked pancakes, 2 eggs and your choice of meat
More about Old Town Station Restaurant

