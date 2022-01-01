Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pancakes in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Pancakes
Yakima restaurants that serve pancakes
SALADS • GRILL
AppleTree Restaurant
8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima
Avg 4.2
(246 reviews)
Kids Pancakes
$5.00
Pancakes
$8.00
More about AppleTree Restaurant
Old Town Station Restaurant
2530 Main St, Union Gap
No reviews yet
Pancake Combo
Fresh cooked pancakes, 2 eggs and your choice of meat
More about Old Town Station Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Burritos
Yakisoba
Fried Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Tortas
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Nachos
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston