Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Yakima

Go
Yakima restaurants
Toast

Yakima restaurants that serve pappardelle

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

WaterFire Restaurant & Bar

4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Crafted image

 

Crafted

22 North 1st St, Yakima

Avg 5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
House Pappardelle Pasta$29.00
More about Crafted

Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima

Nachos

Prime Ribs

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Muffins

Fried Rice

Map

More near Yakima to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston