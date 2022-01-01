Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pappardelle in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Pappardelle
Yakima restaurants that serve pappardelle
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
4000 Creekside Loop, Yakima
Avg 4
(65 reviews)
Pappardelle Bolognese
$24.00
More about WaterFire Restaurant & Bar
Crafted
22 North 1st St, Yakima
Avg 5
(3758 reviews)
House Pappardelle Pasta
$29.00
More about Crafted
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Nachos
Prime Ribs
Caesar Salad
Quesadillas
Fish And Chips
Chicken Tenders
Muffins
Fried Rice
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(214 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(278 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(613 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston