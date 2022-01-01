Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Pies
Yakima restaurants that serve pies
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
No reviews yet
Apple Pie Parfait
$9.00
More about Mangoz Grill
Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
121 N Fair Ave, Yakima
No reviews yet
Pie
$7.00
Ask your server for current pie selection. Make it a la mode for $1
More about Bob's Burger & Brew - Yakima
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Patty Melts
Prawns
Prime Ribs
Cake
Pancakes
Cheeseburgers
Sliders
Brulee
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(834 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston