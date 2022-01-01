Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve prime ribs

SALADS • GRILL

AppleTree Restaurant

8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima

Avg 4.2 (246 reviews)
8 oz Prime Rib$28.00
16 oz Prime Rib$37.00
More about AppleTree Restaurant
Old Town Station Restaurant

2530 Main St, Union Gap

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Rib Benedict$14.00
Grilled english muffin topped with prime rib, grilled mushrooms & hollandaise sauce.
Prime Rib Melt$12.25
Thinly sliced prime rib packed between two slices of grilled sour dough with cheddar cheese & au'jus
More about Old Town Station Restaurant

