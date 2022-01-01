Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ribeye steak in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Ribeye Steak
Yakima restaurants that serve ribeye steak
E.Z Tiger
222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima
No reviews yet
Ribeye Steak
$25.00
10 oz, wasabi, sesame, ginger
More about E.Z Tiger
Crafted
22 North 1st St, Yakima
Avg 5
(3758 reviews)
Snake River Farms Ribeye Steak
$34.00
chili butter, roasted carrots, radish, \t\t\t34.
blue cheese chimichurri GF
More about Crafted
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Steak Salad
Salmon
Avocado Salad
Turkey Wraps
Cake
Veggie Burritos
Pappardelle
Mahi Mahi
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(897 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(958 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston