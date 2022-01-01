Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ribeye steak in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve ribeye steak

Item pic

 

E.Z Tiger

222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ribeye Steak$25.00
10 oz, wasabi, sesame, ginger
More about E.Z Tiger
Crafted image

 

Crafted

22 North 1st St, Yakima

Avg 5 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Snake River Farms Ribeye Steak$34.00
chili butter, roasted carrots, radish, \t\t\t34.
blue cheese chimichurri GF
More about Crafted

