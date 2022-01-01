Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Shrimp Tacos
Yakima restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Los Hernandez Tamales
6411 West Nob Hill Blvd,, Yakima
No reviews yet
1 Seasonal Tamale & 1 Shrimp Taco w/R&B
$12.49
More about Los Hernandez Tamales
Mangoz Grill
901 west yakima ave, yakima
No reviews yet
TRAY 40 shrimp tacos
$87.00
Bangbang Shrimp Tacos
$16.00
More about Mangoz Grill
