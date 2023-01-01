Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sticky rice in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Sticky Rice
Yakima restaurants that serve sticky rice
Thai House Yakima
14 N 2nd Street, Yakima
No reviews yet
Sticky Rice with Fresh Mango
$8.95
Steamed sticky rice with coconut cream and fresh sweet mango.
More about Thai House Yakima
Mangoz On The Ave
901 W Yakima Ave, Yakima
No reviews yet
Side Sticky Rice LG 24oz
$5.99
More about Mangoz On The Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Sliders
Mahi Mahi
Pasta Salad
Nachos
Cobb Salad
Rice Bowls
Burritos
Turkey Wraps
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(240 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(747 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(989 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1130 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston