Sticky rice in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve sticky rice

Thai House Yakima

14 N 2nd Street, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice with Fresh Mango$8.95
Steamed sticky rice with coconut cream and fresh sweet mango.
More about Thai House Yakima
Mangoz On The Ave

901 W Yakima Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Sticky Rice LG 24oz$5.99
More about Mangoz On The Ave

