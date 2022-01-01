Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Yakima

Go
Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve thai tea

E.Z Tiger

222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$8.00
More about E.Z Tiger
Lai Thai Cafe - 3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130

3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16 oz Thai Tea$3.50
12 oz Thai Tea$3.00
24 oz Thai Tea (Iced Only)$4.25
More about Lai Thai Cafe - 3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130

