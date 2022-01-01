Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Yakima

Yakima restaurants
Yakima restaurants that serve tortas

2c23741d-9cb2-4d65-a108-f74833af0d3b image

 

Bullseye Burgers Subs and more

51 Firing Center Road, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$8.49
Breakfast Torta$8.49
More about Bullseye Burgers Subs and more
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Rey - Yakima

1218 S 6th St, Yakima

Avg 4 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TORTAS$7.99
The most traditional Mexican sandwich prepared with your choice of meat.
More about Tacos El Rey - Yakima

