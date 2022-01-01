Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Yakima

Go
Yakima restaurants
Toast

Yakima restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Main pic

SALADS • GRILL

AppleTree Restaurant

8804 Occidental Rd, Yakima

Avg 4.2 (246 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Wrap$14.00
More about AppleTree Restaurant
Main pic

 

Lai Thai Cafe - 3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130

3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Wrap$7.99
More about Lai Thai Cafe - 3908 Creekside Loop Suite 130

Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima

Thai Salad

Rice Bowls

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Tortas

Pancakes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Yakima to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (892 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston