Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Yakima

Go
Yakima restaurants
Toast

Yakima restaurants that serve waffles

BG pic

 

& TEA

123 E Yakima Ave #100, Yakima

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original Waffle$5.99
More about & TEA
Consumer pic

 

Old Town Station Restaurant

2530 Main St, Union Gap

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
K#6-1/2 Waffle, Egg, Meat$5.50
#6-Half waffle combo$9.00
Half a Belgium waffle, 1 egg and your choice of meat
Waffle Combo$13.00
Belgian Waffle with 2 eggs and your choice of meat
More about Old Town Station Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima

Chicken Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Tacos

Sliders

Cake

Salmon

Sundaes

Map

More near Yakima to explore

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston