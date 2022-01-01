Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Yakima
/
Yakima
/
Waffles
Yakima restaurants that serve waffles
& TEA
123 E Yakima Ave #100, Yakima
No reviews yet
Original Waffle
$5.99
More about & TEA
Old Town Station Restaurant
2530 Main St, Union Gap
No reviews yet
K#6-1/2 Waffle, Egg, Meat
$5.50
#6-Half waffle combo
$9.00
Half a Belgium waffle, 1 egg and your choice of meat
Waffle Combo
$13.00
Belgian Waffle with 2 eggs and your choice of meat
More about Old Town Station Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Yakima
Chicken Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Shrimp Tacos
Sliders
Cake
Salmon
Sundaes
More near Yakima to explore
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Richland
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Maple Valley
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ellensburg
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Wenatchee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Moses Lake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Kennewick
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(524 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(829 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston