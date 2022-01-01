KONO
Kono will feature a kappo-style yakitori omakase focused on tradition and seasonality at an intimate 14 seat chef's counter. Guests can expect to enjoy various cuts (and specialty cuts) of organic Amish chicken via a multi-course menu with appetizers, binchotan-grilled skewers, seasonal vegetables and dessert.
46 Bowery
Location
46 Bowery
New York NY
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
