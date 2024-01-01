Go
Banner picView gallery

YAMA SUSHI

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

889 ralston ave

Belmont, CA 94002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

889 ralston ave, Belmont CA 94002

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Pickles - Belmont - 891 Ralston Ave
orange starNo Reviews
891 Ralston Ave Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Slice House Pizza - Belmont - 1000 El Camino Real
orange starNo Reviews
1000 El Camino Real Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Farm House - Belmont
orange star4.2 • 571
1301 6th Ave Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Spoon and Fork - 1480 el camino real
orange starNo Reviews
1480 el camino real Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
St. James Gate Belmont
orange star3.8 • 373
1410 Old County Rd Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Jack's Prime
orange starNo Reviews
4000 South El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Belmont

Farm House - Belmont
orange star4.2 • 571
1301 6th Ave Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001521 - Carlmont Village
orange star4.4 • 486
1005 1/2 Alameda De Las Pulgas Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Belmont

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Pacifica

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

YAMA SUSHI

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston