Yamachen Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
401 Granby Street, Unit A
Location
401 Granby Street, Unit A
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Lizard Café
Hours: 11:00am - 3:00pm
Monday - Friday
Three Ships Coffee Roasters - Norfolk
Come in and enjoy!
Major Phillie Cheesesteaks
Major Phillie Cheesesteaks is a cool Philly cheesesteak restaurant serving a variety of Philly cheesesteaks. The art and décor gives you a real Philly Vibe.
Canvas Social Dining
Southern soul food with a twist of Caribbean