Go
Toast

Yamachen Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

2040 Coliseum Drive • $$

Avg 4.7 (308 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2040 Coliseum Drive

Hampton VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Comfort Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke Surf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoothie Stop

No reviews yet

We offer fresh fruit and veggie smoothies, cold pressed juice, salads, and wraps. Come in and enjoy!

Park Lane Tavern Hampton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston