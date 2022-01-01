Go
Yamachen Sushi image

Yamachen Sushi

Open today 11:15 AM - 9:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

750 Independence Boulevard #4564

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

750 Independence Boulevard #4564, Virginia Beach VA 23455

Directions

Yamachen Sushi

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston