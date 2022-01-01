Yamachen Sushi
Open today 11:15 AM - 9:45 PM
No reviews yet
750 Independence Boulevard #4564
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
750 Independence Boulevard #4564, Virginia Beach VA 23455