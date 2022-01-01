Go
Yamachen Sushi image
Sushi & Japanese

Yamachen Sushi

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2704 North Mall Drive, Ste 101

Virginia Beach, VA 23452

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

2704 North Mall Drive, Ste 101, Virginia Beach VA 23452

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

D'Chinchorreo by 7 Cities

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SK8 House

No reviews yet

Hampton Roads' #1 Premier Family Entertainment Center and Roller Skating Rink

Whitner's Barbecue

No reviews yet

We are a family owned restaurant smoking meats daily and making all sides, sauces, and rubs from scratch!

Pollard's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yamachen Sushi

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston