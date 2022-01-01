Go
Yamachen Sushi image

Yamachen Sushi

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4700 Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

4700 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach VA 23462

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

FunVille Playground and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jon Smith Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery

No reviews yet

Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen, Brewery & Distillery-Va Beach

The Frog Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Yamachen Sushi

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston