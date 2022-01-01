Go
Yama Japan - Sushi & Hibachi

Our mission is simple; to provide affordable good Japanese food for everyone. We use the same quality fresh ingredients as you would find at the best Japanese steakhouse. Our owners have combined 40 years of experience. While the sushi burritos, poke bowls and over-sized sushi rolls showing off the contemporary trends, the traditional nigiri, sashimi, sushi rolls and hibachi/teppanyaki are our specialties. Although we do mostly carry-outs, our 20 seats dining area makes it great for eating in as well. Whether you are planning a family party or office luncheon, you may also find our plater menu that would fit right within your budget. The best way to place an order is via our online ordering platform. Call ahead and walk-in are welcomed. Whichever way you’ve chose, we are now making your food with our heart!

3330 W Central Ave unit A3



Popular Items

(1) Hibachi Chicken$10.49
Spicy Crab Roll$5.99
spicy crab and avocado
Dynamite Roll$10.99
spicy tuna, yellowtail, avocado and cream cheese in tempura style. topped with baked crab stick and scallop
Miso Soup$2.25
premium soy bean broth with seaweed, tofu and scallion
Crab Rangoon$5.99
cream cheese and crab
Gyoza$4.99
fried chicken dumplings
(2) Hibachi Steak$12.99
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.99
tempura shrimp, avocado and cucumber
Clear Mushroom Soup$2.25
beef and chicken broth with mushroom, scallion and tempura crunch
California Roll$5.49
imitation crab stick, avocado and cucumber
Location

3330 W Central Ave unit A3

Toledo OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
