Yamas Mediteranean Street Food

YAMAS!

624 W 4th St.

Popular Items

Dolmades (2)$1.00
Vegan + Gluten Free
Grains Bowl$10.99
Vegan
Salad Bowl$10.99
Vegan, Gluten free
Pita Bread$1.50
Vegan
1. Traditional Gyro$9.99
Pita, Tzatziki cucumber spread, lamb + beef blend, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions. + 1 side
1/2 + 1/2 Bowl$10.99
8. Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
Gluten free. Lemon basmati rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken souvlaki, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato + cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans) + roasted red pepper chickpea dressing. Served with pita bread.
3. Chicken Souvlaki$9.99
Pita, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken, arugula, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions + 1 side.
Seasoned Fries$2.95
Vegan + Gluten Free
Sandwich$9.99
Pita Bread, 1 spread, 4 Toppings, & sauce. + 1 side.
Location

624 W 4th St.

Winston Salem NC

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
