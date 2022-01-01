Go
Toast

Yamas - New Location

Come in and enjoy!

1330 Creekshire Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Meal$5.99
Dolmades (2)$1.00
Vegan + Gluten Free
Pita Bread$1.50
Vegan
1/2 + 1/2 Bowl$10.99
Sandwich$9.99
Pita Bread, 1 spread, 4 Toppings, & sauce. + 1 side.
Grains Bowl$10.99
Vegan
1. Traditional Gyro$9.99
Pita, Tzatziki cucumber spread, lamb + beef blend, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions. + 1 side
$5 1/2 + 1/2 Bowl Online$5.00
3. Chicken Souvlaki$9.99
Pita, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken, arugula, seasoned fries, tomatoes + onions + 1 side.
8. Chicken Rice Bowl$11.99
Gluten free. Lemon basmati rice, harissa yogurt spread, tzatziki cucumber spread, marinated chicken souvlaki, Feta cheese, sumac pickled onions, tomato + cucumber salad, gigantes (giant beans) + roasted red pepper chickpea dressing. Served with pita bread.
See full menu

Location

1330 Creekshire Way

Winston Salem NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0132

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Hakkachow - Asian Eats

No reviews yet

Enjoy more than 100 various kinds of house-made Asian Eats prepared from scratch in our open kitchen. Our dishes are influenced by various Asian cuisines such Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, or Indian - using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to create an authentic and yet modern taste that you can only find at Hakkachow - Asian Eats.

Don Zapata's Mex. Grill

No reviews yet

We are so grateful for the pleasure of serving our Winston-Salem family! Locally owned and operated with passion serving great authentic & modern Mexican eats made from scratch.

Coach's - Winston Salem

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston