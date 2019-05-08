Go
Toast

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

Under new management as of 8/5/19
With over 20 years of experience with hibachi restaurants.

1993 Riviera Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak & Shrimp$27.50
Shrimp Dinner$23.00
Hibachi Shrimp Dinner
Miso Soup$3.50
Steak & Chicken$26.50
Chicken Dinner$20.00
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
Shrimp & Chicken$25.00
Filet & Chicken$29.00
Steak Dinner$27.50
NY Strip Steak Dinner
Filet Mignon Dinner$30.00
Filet Mignon Dinner
Filet & Shrimp$31.00
See full menu

Location

1993 Riviera Drive

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woodward Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woodward Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Owlbear Cafe

No reviews yet

We aim to be your new favorite lunch spot! We serve breakfast, lunch, local coffee, beer and wine! Come hangout and sip some coffee while playing a board game with your friends!

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Thank you so much for choosing Crave. Please join our VIP membership group at :
https://www.cravekitchenandcocktails.com/

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston