Yamma

Modern Palestinian Fare

2050 W Division St • $$

Avg 5 (7 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Cauliflower$8.00
turmeric and mint roasted cauliflower. served with chunky tahini.
Shroom Shawarma$12.00
shawarma spiced oyster mushrooms, romaine, hummus, toum, cucumber, dressed cabbage, sumac onions, chunky tahini.
Hummus$10.00
traditional Palestinian paprika spiced hummus. made with fresh soaked and cooked chickpeas. topped with crispy chickpeas. served with toasted pita.
Shish Tawook$12.00
flame grilled spiced chicken, romaine, whipped feta, toum, cherry tomato, cucumber, sumac onions, chunky tahini.
Chickpea + Kale Caesar$13.00
marinated and bruised kale, crisipy chickpeas, sumac onion, cucumber, sun-dried tomato, cashew parmesan, vegan caesar.
Muhammara$11.00
fire roasted red bell peppers, toasted walnuts, and pomegranate molasses dip. topped with crispy chickpeas. served with toasted pita.
Lentil Fritters$8.00
(5) lentil, ginger, and greens. served with creamy harissa.
Feta Za'atar Fries$10.00
hand punched fries, crumbled feta, za'atar. served with chunky tahini.
Lamb Fat Fries$10.00
hand punched fries topped with house made melt in your mouth lamb bacon, laban sauce, sumac onion, sliced jalapeño,
side of hot shatta!
Lamb Meshwi (slow roasted lamb)$14.00
5 hour slow roasted lamb, cucumber, laban sauce, pickled turnips, sumac onions, chunky tahini, mixed greens, romaine
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2050 W Division St

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 am - 3:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:30 am
