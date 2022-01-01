Go
Yampa Sandwich Co.

Eat Well. Be Bold.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

140 N College Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Cuban$11.29
Black Forest ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard
Summit$12.29
Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
Pilgrim$11.79
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, mayo
Turkey Trailhead$11.29
Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard
The Grand$12.79
Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo, red wine vinaigrette
Yampa Cobb Salad$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
Boulder Canyon Chips$1.89
* Due to supply chain disruptions, brand may be substituted based upon availability.
Ridgeline$11.99
Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo
Signature Box Lunch$13.49
A specialty sandwich of your choice – includes pickle spear, chips and freshly baked dessert.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

140 N College Ave

Fort Collins CO

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Regional

No reviews yet

Come enjoy!

The Still Whiskey Steaks

No reviews yet

We took the classic steakhouse a gave it a uniquely Colorado twist. From our log cabin inspired décor, our selection of over 40 Colorado whiskies to our flannel clad staff we strive to provide the highest quality product in a casual and enjoyable atmosphere. Basically, you can get the fancy steakhouse quality without the white table cloths, tuxedoed waiters and intimidating wine list… Not that there is anything wrong with that, it’s just not us.

Lucky Joe's Sidewalk Saloon

No reviews yet

Lucky Joe's in historic Old Town Fort Collins is a friendly Irish Pub in an old western saloon.
"We are your neighborhood bar, no matter where you're from."

Rove

No reviews yet

Bakery and Market are now open, keep watch for the re-opening of the restaurant.

