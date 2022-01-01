Go
Yampa Sandwich Co.

635 Lincoln Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)

Turkey Trailhead$11.29
Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Ridgeline$11.99
Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo
Boulder Canyon Chips$1.89
* Due to supply chain disruptions, brand may be substituted based upon availability.
Summit$12.29
Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
Pilgrim$11.79
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, mayo
The Grand$12.79
Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo, red wine vinaigrette
Cuban$11.29
Black Forest ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard
Bushwacker$10.79
Curry chicken salad with toasted almonds, rice and granny smith apples, gouda, romaine lettuce
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

635 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Spring CO

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet

Quality casual dining with everything from artisan pizzas and beer to chef inspired entrees and cocktails.

Besame - Steamboat Springs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Barley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skull Creek Greek

No reviews yet

A fast, affordable, fun greek eatery located in the heart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, serving up Gyros, Plate, Salads, Baklava, and more for folks on the go!

