Yank Sing

Contemporary & Traditional Dim Sum

DIM SUM

101 Spear St • $$$

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice Noodle Soup with Shrimp Wontons$14.75
served with clear chicken broth, Choi Sum vegetables and Yank Sing Chili Pepper sauce on the side
Chicken Chow Mein$5.95
for one
Sauteed String Beans with Dried Shrimp$12.00
Chinese Broccoli (chilled) w/ oyster sauce$9.00
Orange Jello$7.20
6 pcs
Long Life Noodle (V)$14.75
vegetarian
Salt & Pepper Pork$13.00
Szechuan Chicken$13.00
Eggplant w/ Hunan sauce$9.00
Sesame Ball$14.40
4 pc
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

101 Spear St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
