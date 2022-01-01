Go
Toast

Yapa

236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G

Popular Items

Braised Rainbow Carrots$9.00
ROASTED SWEET POTATO PUREE, CRISPY QUINOA, OREGANO DRESSING
GF, V
Pornstar Chi Chi$18.00
Kale Salad$9.00
ROASTED SQUASH, SNAP PEAS, CAULIFLOWER RICE, GRAPEFRUIT-MISO DRESSING
GF, V
Lomo Saltado
6OZ DRY AGED RIB EYE STEAK, HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, STEAMED RICE, CRISPY FRENCH FRIES
Lucuma ice cream$3.00
Alfajores$4.00
Carapulcra Stew$10.00
SUN-DRIED POTATO STEW, MUSHROOM PATTY, NORI,
AJI AMARILLO PICKLED DAIKON, LETTUCE & RADISH SALAD
VG
Corn Puree$4.00
GF, V
Topo Chico$3.00
Nikkei Fried Rice
GLAZED PORK BELLY, GREEN ONION OMELET, PICKLE VEGGIES, HOT SAUCE
Location

236 S Los Angeles St. Ste G

Los Angeles CA

Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
