We proudly present Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. A house of worship to farm-fresh ingredients, classic Southern cooking, culture and hospitality. What we believe is a noble endeavor indeed. So stop on by, cop a seat and sample some from-scratch divinity. We’re serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare seven days a week with a foot-stompin’, soul-healin’ brunch on the weekends. We’ll keep a place set for you.

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$15.00
five artisanal cheeses, crispy herb crust
Nashville Hot Yardbird Sandwich$18.00
Carolina reaper rub, spicy slaw -eat at your own risk! (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
Chicken & Waffles$42.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
The Whole Bird$76.00
watermelon and waffle, -available gluten free-
Mashed Potatoes$12.00
fresh chives
Crispy Brussels$12.00
spiced honey
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits$13.00
honey butter, house-made jam -four served-
Lewellyn's Fine Fried Chicken$33.00
1/2 of our famous bird served with honey hot sauce -available gluten free-
Southern Street Corn$12.00
chipotle crema, farmer's cheese, fresnos, bacon
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

