YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES

A New Classic
The seamless combination of cutting edge and comfort, of trends and tradition, of fresh thinking and established methods – Yards Grille is the New Classic American Restaurant. New classic is our inspiration. We begin with comfortable Americana fare and elevate it to a level that our guests find invigorating. Our service is attentive and seamless throughout each and every meal.

5648 Green Lakes Park Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Second Fiddle IPA$6.75
8.2%
Imperial IPA, extensively dry hopped, citrus, tropical, pine notes.
Side of Fries$3.50
Reese's Peanut Cups$1.75
Hot Dog$5.00
with a bag of chips
Single Burger$7.00
Peanut M&M's$1.75
Water$2.00
Gatorade$2.50
Snickers$1.75
Classic Smashburger$12.00
double patty, cheddar, grilled onion, brioche, bag of chips
Location

5648 Green Lakes Park Drive

Fayetteville NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
