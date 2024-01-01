Go
A map showing the location of Yards Taphouse - 2731 Colorado BlvdView gallery

Yards Taphouse - 2731 Colorado Blvd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2731 Colorado Blvd

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2731 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs CO 80452

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese
orange starNo Reviews
2448 Colorado Blvd Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Westbound & Down - Idaho Springs - 1617 Miner Street
orange starNo Reviews
1617 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
MTN Prime Steakhouse - 1600 Miner St
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Miner St idaho springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Beau Jo's Pizza - Idaho Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1517 Miner Street Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Deli
orange star4.8 • 122
1424 Miner St Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Tommyknocker Brewery & Pub
orange star3.8 • 1,680
1401 Miner St Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Idaho Springs

Marion's of the Rockies - Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
orange star4.5 • 1,226
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144 Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers Deli
orange star4.8 • 122
1424 Miner St Idaho Springs, CO 80452
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Idaho Springs

Evergreen

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Yards Taphouse - 2731 Colorado Blvd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston