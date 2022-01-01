Yarmouth American restaurants you'll love
The Garrison
81 Bridge St, Yarmouth
|DUMPLINGS
|$10.00
6 CRISPY FRIED DUMPLINGS
SERVED WITH PONZU DIPPING SAUCE
|GRILLED SKEWERS
|$12.00
PICK 3!
|FILAYO FISH
|$10.00
breaded and fried / american cheese / tartar sauce / iceberg / potato bun.
HAMBURGERS
Thoroughfare
367 Main Street, Yarmouth
|IMPOSSIBLE SMASH BURGER
|$16.99
two vegan Impossible patties // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce
*IMPOSSIBLE MEAT IS DESIGNED TO MIMIC REGULAR MEAT IN TASTE AND APPEARANCE*
|SMALL VANILLA SHAKE
|$5.00
We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry //
* Malt contains gluten
|CRISPY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN
|$12.99
fried chicken // sweet + spicy gochujang sauce // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // creamy miso dressing
Owl & Elm
365 Main Street, Yarmouth
|BRUNCH BOX (FEEDS 6+)
|$105.00
9" Quiche of choice, Crispy Potatoes, Winter Greens, (6) Scallion Gruyere Biscuits, (6) Raspberry Scones , Honey Butter, (6) Chocolate Chip Cookie
|SUPERBOWL LOUNGER
|$145.00
FEEDS 6 FOOTBALL PLAYERS
PICK UP 2/12/21 4:00PM-9:00PM
White Bean Chicken Chili
w/ Spiced Corn Chips
(6) BBQ Pork Sliders
w/ Citrus Slaw & Pickles
(6) Black Bean Sliders
w/ Pico de Gallo & Cilantro Lime Crema
Chopped Cobb Salad
Baked Mac & Cheese
Dessert Bars :
Fudge Brownies,
Butterscotch Blondies
Funfetti Rice Krispie Treats