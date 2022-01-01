Yarmouth American restaurants you'll love

The Garrison image

 

The Garrison

81 Bridge St, Yarmouth

Avg 5 (1260 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUMPLINGS$10.00
6 CRISPY FRIED DUMPLINGS
SERVED WITH PONZU DIPPING SAUCE
GRILLED SKEWERS$12.00
PICK 3!
FILAYO FISH$10.00
breaded and fried / american cheese / tartar sauce / iceberg / potato bun.
More about The Garrison
Thoroughfare image

HAMBURGERS

Thoroughfare

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
IMPOSSIBLE SMASH BURGER$16.99
two vegan Impossible patties // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // minced onion // spesh sauce
*IMPOSSIBLE MEAT IS DESIGNED TO MIMIC REGULAR MEAT IN TASTE AND APPEARANCE*
SMALL VANILLA SHAKE$5.00
We teamed up with with Gifford's Ice Cream to bring em' to the yard // Topped with whipped cream and amarena cherry //
* Malt contains gluten
CRISPY GOCHUJANG CHICKEN$12.99
fried chicken // sweet + spicy gochujang sauce // American cheese // pickles // iceberg // creamy miso dressing
More about Thoroughfare
Owl & Elm image

 

Owl & Elm

365 Main Street, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BRUNCH BOX (FEEDS 6+)$105.00
9" Quiche of choice, Crispy Potatoes, Winter Greens, (6) Scallion Gruyere Biscuits, (6) Raspberry Scones , Honey Butter, (6) Chocolate Chip Cookie
SUPERBOWL LOUNGER$145.00
FEEDS 6 FOOTBALL PLAYERS
PICK UP 2/12/21 4:00PM-9:00PM
White Bean Chicken Chili
w/ Spiced Corn Chips
(6) BBQ Pork Sliders
w/ Citrus Slaw & Pickles
(6) Black Bean Sliders
w/ Pico de Gallo & Cilantro Lime Crema
Chopped Cobb Salad
Baked Mac & Cheese
Dessert Bars :
Fudge Brownies,
Butterscotch Blondies
Funfetti Rice Krispie Treats
More about Owl & Elm

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Yarmouth

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

