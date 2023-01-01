Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Yarmouth restaurants that serve cheese fries

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st

242 Main st, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Beer Cheese Fries$13.00
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

236 main st, Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Beer Cheese Fries$15.00
Deep friend buttermilk chicken tenders tossed with Buffalo, BBQ, Supernova Pop (Carolina Reaper Buffalo ) sauces, or cajun dry rub
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

