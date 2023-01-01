Cheese pizza in Yarmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

236 main st, Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM May Special- Bird & Co. "Street Corn Pizza" - Chorizo, Street Corn, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese$15.50
Brickyard Hollow and The Great Lost Bear have teamed up this month to help the 'Full Plates, Full Potential' campaign in their mission to end childhood hunger throughout the state of Maine.
In support of this vitally necessary initiative, we've taken some of The Great Lost Bear's signature flavors and turned them into this exceptional hand-crafted pizza of the month. Features buffalo chicken, mac & cheese, and bleu cheese dressing.
1 dollar for every February Special sold at all of our Portland area locations will go directly to aiding the Full Plates, Full Potential campaign to feed kids!
We thank you for your support.
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st

242 Main st, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG May Special- Bird & Co. "Street Corn Pizza"- Chorizo, Street Corn, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese$24.50
SM May Special- Bird & Co. "Street Corn Pizza" - Chorizo, Street Corn, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese$15.50
GF May Special- Bird & Co. "Street Corn Pizza" - Chorizo, Street Corn, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese$18.50
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st

