Chicken burgers in Yarmouth

Brickyard Hollow and The Great Lost Bear have teamed up this month to help the 'Full Plates, Full Potential' campaign in their mission to end childhood hunger throughout the state of Maine.

In support of this vitally necessary initiative, we've taken some of The Great Lost Bear's signature flavors and turned them into this exceptional hand-crafted pizza of the month. Features buffalo chicken, mac & cheese, and bleu cheese dressing.

1 dollar for every February Special sold at all of our Portland area locations will go directly to aiding the Full Plates, Full Potential campaign to feed kids!

We thank you for your support.

