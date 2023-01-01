Chicken burgers in Yarmouth
Yarmouth restaurants that serve chicken burgers
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st
242 Main st, Yarmouth
|LG June Special-"Butcher Burger" Fried Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Chives, Maple Syrup
|$24.50
|SM June Special- "Butcher Burger" Fried Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Chives, Maple Syrup
|$15.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
236 main st, Yarmouth
|SM June "Butcher Burger"- Chicken, Waffles, Maple Syrup, Chives
|$15.75
Brickyard Hollow and The Great Lost Bear have teamed up this month to help the 'Full Plates, Full Potential' campaign in their mission to end childhood hunger throughout the state of Maine.
In support of this vitally necessary initiative, we've taken some of The Great Lost Bear's signature flavors and turned them into this exceptional hand-crafted pizza of the month. Features buffalo chicken, mac & cheese, and bleu cheese dressing.
1 dollar for every February Special sold at all of our Portland area locations will go directly to aiding the Full Plates, Full Potential campaign to feed kids!
We thank you for your support.