Chicken curry in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

Yarmouth restaurants that serve chicken curry

Consumer pic

 

Clayton's Cafe & Bakery

447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad (Deli)GF/DF/CONTAINS NUTS$9.50
1/2 Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich (contains nuts, onions)$6.00
Diced all-white chicken breast tossed with diced apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, celery, and red onion in our Madras Indian curry sauce topped with lettuce
Full Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.75
Diced all-white chicken breast tossed with diced apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, celery, and red onion in our Madras Indian curry sauce topped with lettuce
More about Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
Thoroughfare image

HAMBURGERS

THOROUGHFARE

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about THOROUGHFARE

