Chicken satay in Yarmouth

Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth
|Thai Chicken Satay Sandwich
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast with our Asian peanut sauce, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, lettuce, and tomato
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
236 main st, Yarmouth
|Chicken Satay
|$18.00
Rustic cut chicken thighs sauteed in an Indonesian peanut sauce over teriyaki rice noodles with a bouquet of veggies and rooster sauce