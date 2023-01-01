Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken satay in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Yarmouth restaurants that serve chicken satay

Clayton's Cafe & Bakery

447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Satay Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken breast with our Asian peanut sauce, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, lettuce, and tomato
More about Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

236 main st, Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Satay$18.00
Rustic cut chicken thighs sauteed in an Indonesian peanut sauce over teriyaki rice noodles with a bouquet of veggies and rooster sauce
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

