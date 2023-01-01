Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Yarmouth

Go
Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

Yarmouth restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Banner pic

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st

242 Main st, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG September Special- Taj - "Chicken Tikka Masala"- Garlic Butter, Chicken, Mixed Veggies, Mozzarella, Tikka Sauce (Contains Cashews)$25.00
SM September Special- Taj - "Chicken Tikka Masala"- Garlic Butter, Chicken, Mixed Veggies, Mozzarella, Tikka Sauce (Contains Cashews)$15.75
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st
Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

236 main st, Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM September Special- Taj - "Chicken Tikka Masala"- Garlic Butter, Chicken, Mixed Veggies, Mozzarella, Tikka Sauce (Contains Nuts)$15.75
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

Browse other tasty dishes in Yarmouth

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Milkshakes

Chicken Tikka Masala

Cheese Fries

Coleslaw

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Yarmouth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (8 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (946 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston