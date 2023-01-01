Chicken tikka in Yarmouth
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st
242 Main st, Yarmouth
|LG September Special- Taj - "Chicken Tikka Masala"- Garlic Butter, Chicken, Mixed Veggies, Mozzarella, Tikka Sauce (Contains Cashews)
|$25.00
|SM September Special- Taj - "Chicken Tikka Masala"- Garlic Butter, Chicken, Mixed Veggies, Mozzarella, Tikka Sauce (Contains Cashews)
|$15.75
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
236 main st, Yarmouth
|SM September Special- Taj - "Chicken Tikka Masala"- Garlic Butter, Chicken, Mixed Veggies, Mozzarella, Tikka Sauce (Contains Nuts)
|$15.75