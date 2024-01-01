Curry chicken in Yarmouth
Yarmouth restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth
|Curried Chicken Salad (Deli)GF/DF/CONTAINS NUTS
|$9.50
|1/2 Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich (contains nuts, onions)
|$6.00
Diced all-white chicken breast tossed with diced apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, celery, and red onion in our Madras Indian curry sauce topped with lettuce
|Full Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.75
Diced all-white chicken breast tossed with diced apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, celery, and red onion in our Madras Indian curry sauce topped with lettuce