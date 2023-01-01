Greek salad in Yarmouth
Yarmouth restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth
|Greek Salad
|$10.95
Kalamata olives, feta, lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub
236 main st, Yarmouth
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Fresh greens and cabbage with carrots, red onion, and baby corn tossed in a Sesame Ginger dressing topped with peanuts and pea shoots