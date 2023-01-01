Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Yarmouth

Go
Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

Yarmouth restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

Clayton's Cafe & Bakery

447 U.S. 1, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.95
Kalamata olives, feta, lettuce, tomato, red bell peppers, red onions, cukes, shredded carrots, and red cabbage, with our balsamic vinaigrette
More about Clayton's Cafe & Bakery
Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

236 main st, Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.00
Fresh greens and cabbage with carrots, red onion, and baby corn tossed in a Sesame Ginger dressing topped with peanuts and pea shoots
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co - Yarmouth Brewpub

Browse other tasty dishes in Yarmouth

Cookies

Salmon

Teriyaki Chicken

Cheese Fries

Coleslaw

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Map

More near Yarmouth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (7 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston