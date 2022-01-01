Pies in Yarmouth
Yarmouth restaurants that serve pies
Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
367 Main Street, Yarmouth
|Apple Hand Pie
|$3.00
the best pop-tart you're going to have today
CONTAINS GLUTEN DAIRY
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
|$2.00
:: Dandelion Market ::
81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth
|Caramel Apple Pie
|$35.00
INGREDIENTS: flour, salt, butter, apples, lemon juice, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cornstarch, bourbon
Serve warm or at room temperature.
|Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie
|$35.00
INGREDIENTS: pumpkin puree, butter, sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, heavy cream, eggs.
Serve chilled, warm, or at room temperature.
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$35.00
With toasted meringue and candied pecans.
INGREDIENTS: sweet potatoes, sugar, brown sugar, butter, eggs, heavy cream, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, pecans, ginger, vanilla.