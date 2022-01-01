Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

Yarmouth restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Hand Pie$3.00
the best pop-tart you're going to have today
CONTAINS GLUTEN DAIRY
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies$2.00
More about Thoroughfare - @ Dandy's Handy Store
Item pic

 

:: Dandelion Market ::

81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caramel Apple Pie$35.00
INGREDIENTS: flour, salt, butter, apples, lemon juice, heavy cream, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cornstarch, bourbon
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie$35.00
INGREDIENTS: pumpkin puree, butter, sugar, salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, nutmeg, heavy cream, eggs.
Serve chilled, warm, or at room temperature.
Sweet Potato Pie$35.00
With toasted meringue and candied pecans.
INGREDIENTS: sweet potatoes, sugar, brown sugar, butter, eggs, heavy cream, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, pecans, ginger, vanilla.
More about :: Dandelion Market ::

