Po boy in Yarmouth
Yarmouth restaurants that serve po boy
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st
242 Main st, Yarmouth
|LG July Special- Po' Boys & Pickles "Uptown"- Spicy Red Sauce, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Falafel, Goat Cheese
|$24.50
|SM July Special- Po' Boys & Pickles "Uptown"- Spicy Red Sauce, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Falafel, Goat Cheese
|$15.75
|GF July Special- Po' Boys & Pickles "Uptown"- Spicy Red Sauce, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Falafel, Goat Cheese
|$19.75