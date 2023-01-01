Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Yarmouth

Go
Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

Yarmouth restaurants that serve po boy

Banner pic

 

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st

242 Main st, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG July Special- Po' Boys & Pickles "Uptown"- Spicy Red Sauce, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Falafel, Goat Cheese$24.50
SM July Special- Po' Boys & Pickles "Uptown"- Spicy Red Sauce, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Falafel, Goat Cheese$15.75
GF July Special- Po' Boys & Pickles "Uptown"- Spicy Red Sauce, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Falafel, Goat Cheese$19.75
More about Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 - 242 Main st
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thoroughfare

367 Main Street, Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CLAM PO'BOY$19.99
fried clams // shredded lettuce // red onion // roma tomato // pickle // cajun spesh // homemade roll
CONTAINS GLUTEN, EGG, DAIRY, SHELLFISH
More about Thoroughfare

Browse other tasty dishes in Yarmouth

Salmon

Teriyaki Chicken

Muffins

Clams

Chicken Teriyaki

Greek Salad

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Yarmouth to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (898 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (365 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston