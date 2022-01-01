Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Yarmouth

Yarmouth restaurants
Yarmouth restaurants that serve quiche

Owl & Elm image

 

Owl & Elm

365 Main Street, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROASTED BROCCOLI & GRUYERE QUICHE$36.00
More about Owl & Elm
Item pic

 

:: Dandelion Market ::

81 Bridge Street Dandelion Catering, Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Lorraine$28.00
Serves 4-5
flour, salt, butter, egg, milk, cream, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, spinach, onion, bacon, gruyere
More about :: Dandelion Market ::

